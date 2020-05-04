Tayside and Central Scotland

'Phenomenally stupid' driver clocked at 132mph in Perthshire

  • 4 May 2020
Related Topics
Police speed reading Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption The driver was clocked at almost double the legal speed limit

Police have warned that quieter roads during lockdown are "not a racetrack" after a man was caught driving at 132mph in Perthshire.

Officers clocked the driver of the black Audi at almost twice the legal speed limit on Saturday evening.

Police Scotland later tweeted: "This recorded speed on the M90 near Bridge Of Earn last night was phenomenal - phenomenally STUPID that is."

The driver is expected to appear in court later.