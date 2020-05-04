Image copyright Bertha Park High School Image caption Head teacher Stuart Clyde as Han Solo in the video

A Perth secondary school has marked Star Wars Day with a special assembly from the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

Bertha Park High School produced the video for pupils, who are currently at home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Head teacher Stuart Clyde said he made the video with "bits and bobs I had lying about the house".

A "massive fan" of the films, he plays both Han Solo and Darth Vader in the virtual assembly.

Enthusiasts celebrate May the 4th as Star Wars Day in reference to the film's famous "may the force be with you" line.

In the school's video, characters including R2D2 are seen patrolling the grounds of the school, which was officially opened in January.

Image copyright Bertha Park High School Image caption The assembly features a number of characters from the movie

Mr Clyde said he put the video together over the last week on a tablet and two home computers.

He said: "There's a lot of footage that's downloadable online from YouTube and the Star Wars website itself.

"So, it's just a case of hunting about the internet looking for some tutorials on how to do things like the Darth Vader voice."

The head teacher said he hoped the online assembly would "keep people's spirits up and keep them engaged".

He said: "We didn't want to lose the idea of an assembly all together, we thought it would be good to get all the kids in one place virtually at the one time.

"We try to keep in touch with our whole community as much as possible, and try and keep everybody in the loop, probably even more so than we would do if we were in school."

Image copyright Bertha Park High School Image caption R2D2 patrols the school's grounds in the new video

The special assembly also features a tribute to the Star Wars series' opening titles "crawl".

It reads: "It's a dark time in the galaxy.

"The threat from the Imperial Virus is high but a small band of rebels from Bertha Park are doing what they can to keep people learning and pass on advice that might just keep them safe."

Mr Clyde has reached out to Star Wars actors Mark Hamill and Ewan Mcregor on Twitter in the hope they will share the video with their millions of followers.

He said: "It's been really positive so far, it seems to be going down really well, which we're absolutely delighted about."