A 10-year-old Dundee girl has written a letter of apology to police after making a "double dare" hoax 999 call.

The girl's letter was received by officers at the Maryfield police office.

The girl said she was "incredibly sorry" for the call, which she realised "took people away from answering real 999 calls."

A Tayside Division spokesman thanked the 10-year-old for her "honesty and apology."

'Double dare'

She wrote: "I know that a 'double dare' is no reason to call 999.

"My mum and dad have made sure that I know how serious my choices could have been that day and the impact on all the emergency services.

"I can never say sorry enough and am grateful for all the hard-working emergency services in this country."

A Tayside Division spokesman said hoax calls caused resources to be diverted from "where they are actually needed."

He said: "The call that (she) made to us didn't result in that happening, but it appears that she realised what could have happened, and wanted to apologise."