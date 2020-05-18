Image copyright The Alien Cormorant Image caption The pair swapped lockdown experiences by email before turning them into musical ideas

A Scottish musician and an Italian singer-songwriter have teamed up for a charity "lockdown collaboration" from their homes in Dundee and Milan.

The Alien Cormorant and Cecilia Miradoli shared their experiences of living in lockdown by email before turning them into musical ideas.

The pair then recorded their individual parts in their respective home studios.

The five-song EP's title, From My House To Your House, is inspired by graffiti spotted by Miradoli in Milan.

The first track, Is It Not Tomorrow Yet, was released earlier this month, with the full collaboration released on 5 June.

Proceeds from the project will go to Dundee Foodbank and an Italian hospital charity.

The Alien Cormorant, musician and producer Alan Cormack, said the collaboration had "soundtracked his life" over the past weeks.

He said: "It has brought me much comfort and hope for the future. I hope the listener can experience this too.

"Although these strange times have put restrictions on what we class as a normal way of life, there is also a lot more time to contemplate and be creative."

Miradoli said: "Writing lyrics while you hear ambulances running outside, or to compose a melody while the only portion of blue sky you're allowed to see is the one through the buildings outside of your window, describes the mood I was in while working on The Alien Cormorant's music."