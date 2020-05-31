Arbroath FC 'disappointed' after vandals break into ground
- 31 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Arbroath FC have expressed "disappointment" after vandals broke into their ground and spray-painted slogans on walls and the pitch.
The club said it believed the incident at Gayfield took place at about 22:00 on Saturday.
It tweeted: "We have been working so hard to make our iconic stadium the very best we can offer home and away supporters and then this happens."
It said nearby the Tutties Neuk Inn also had its windows spray-painted.
Disappointed— Arbroath FC (at 🏠) (@ArbroathFC) May 31, 2020
Last night we were celebrating how amazing our fans were as we sold out our supporters wall, this morning we awake to the news that Gayfield has been broken into and that it has been vandalised and spraypainted all over the ground and pitch. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wvgU5agLl0
End of Twitter post by @ArbroathFC