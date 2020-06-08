Image caption Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent several appliances to the scene

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Dundee for more than 12 hours.

The alarm at Baldovie Industrial Estate on Forties Road was raised at about 20:15 on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent four fire engines and other support appliances to the blaze.

Some local roads were closed and police asked people to avoid the area. Nearby residents were also advised to close their windows because of the smoke.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 09:00 on Monday.

Image caption The SFRS said crews would remain at the scene for some time

Police Scotland tweeted: "Police and SFRS are dealing with a fire at Baldovie Industrial Estate, Dundee. Drumgeith Road is closed between Summerfield Avenue and Berwick Drive.

"Police request members of the public to avoid this area and for local residents to close their windows due to excessive smoke."

A spokesperson for SFRS said: "We were alerted at 20:14 on Sunday, 7 June to reports of a fire within an industrial estate on Forties Road in Dundee.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire and one height appliance to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

"Crews will remain in attendance for some time."