Image caption Firefighters were called to the scene at about 20:00 on Sunday

NHS Tayside's public health team said the risk to the public from asbestos following a major blaze in Dundee is "negligible."

Firefighters were called to the Carpet Reclaim Ltd premises in Baldovie Industrial estate on Sunday evening.

Tests have established the presence of white asbestos in the building's roof.

However, the team said the risk to the health of the local population and those who were in the vicinity at the time of the fire was "extremely low."

White asbestos is the most commonly used kind of asbestos, and is often found in roofs and ceilings.

'Irritate the airways'

A joint investigation into the cause of the blaze is continuing.

In a statement, the public health team said the public should be reassured that "on the basis of international evidence" the risk to human health from large fires involving asbestos was "negligible."

It added: "As smoke from fires can irritate the airways, the advice remains that local residents, particularly those with long term health issues or respiratory conditions should stay indoors and keep windows closed until the smoke plume has passed."