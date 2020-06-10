Image copyright Jools Wright Image caption The waste was left in view of grave stones at the Old Denny cemetery

Fly tippers have used an old cemetery to dump waste amid reports of lengthy queues for a nearby recycling centre.

A gas fire and other waste was discarded in view of grave stones at Old Denny cemetery in the central Scotland town.

The graveyard is near Roughmute recycling centre.

Falkirk Council said thousands of locals had visited the site in the past week after it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image copyright Jools Wright Image caption The dumped rubbish included a bag of concrete

Recycling centres have recently reopened across Scotland after being shut for months as a result of lockdown measures.

'Disrespectful and unnecessary'

The local authority said that both its recycling centres in the area were extremely busy with more than a thousand residents accessing both sites on Monday alone.

Locals took to social media to express their disgust at the fly tipping on Wednesday.

Falkirk Council said it was arranging for the waste to be removed as soon as possible.

A spokesman added: "This is disrespectful and completely unnecessary - any household can arrange for a bulky uplift or drop it off at the recycling centre that is only a few minutes away."