Man's body recovered from river in Stirling after 'tragic accident'
- 11 June 2020
Police searching for a 21-year-old man who fell into the River Forth at Stirling on Saturday have recovered a body.
Officers said no formal identification had yet taken place but the family of Prajwal Pandharinath Guhagarkar had been informed.
They said Mr Guhagarkar fell into the river near Bridgehaugh Road in what appeared to be a "tragic accident".
An extensive search operation was launched following the incident.