Armed police stormed the house of a man after he was seen on his street with a crossbow and knife during lockdown, a court heard.

Darren Barr, who knew he had hepatitis C, then spat in the face of an officer while he was being pinned down.

Barr, 41, was jailed for 34 months after Sheriff Alasdair Carmichael called him "offensive and disgusting".

A court was told that Barr had armed himself, fearing that a known gangland figure had put a price on his head.

Fiscal depute Saima Rashid told Dundee Sheriff Court that members of the public saw Barr with the weapons in the street in Kirriemuir, Angus.

An armed response unit arrived at Barr's home in the town and forced entry after they heard screaming from inside.

Barr was found on his own and the weapons were recovered.

Pinned down

The court was told that Barr had ingested a large dose of Valium and was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

After failing to comply with staff, he was pinned down by four officers, and spat at one of them.

Barr admitted possessing the weapons, struggling with police, failing to comply with medical staff, and assaulting the female officer, all on 26 March.

Anne Duffy, defending, said Barr had incriminated a person during an earlier jury trial and now believed a revenge hit had been ordered on him.

She told the court: "That person has links to organised crime. He got confirmation in Perth Prison that his life had been put at risk."

Mrs Duffy said Barr realised that his attack on the officer had been "out of order" and he had written a letter of apology to her.

Sheriff Carmichael said: "I am sure you are aware spitting at anybody is an offensive and disgusting thing to do, particularly when you knew you had hepatitis C and it was a police officer on top of that."