Image copyright Tara Grey/Church of Scotland Image caption Dan Harper and Julie Rennick are both recovering from Covid-19

A church minister recovering from coronavirus say she gained a "new flock" online after lockdown forced the closure of her church building.

Rev Julie Rennick from Larbert and fellow minister Rev Dan Harper from Bridge of Allan were struck down by the virus more than two months ago.

Mrs Rennick said her church's online presence had reached a new audience during lockdown.

Mr Harper stressed that "the buildings are shut, but the Church is open."

The Church of Scotland has welcomed the Scottish government's announcement that places of worship can reopen for individual prayer or contemplation from Monday.

Mrs Rennick, minister at Larbert West Parish Church in Forth Valley, said having the virus had been a "terrifying experience."

She said at one point she had considered writing goodbye letters to her three adult sons.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mrs Rennick is minister at Larbert West Parish Church

Mrs Rennick said she had "no idea" where she contracted Covid-19, and that, as far as she is aware, none of her congregation have had the virus.

She said that whatever measures to ease the lockdown take place, the church's online activities would not be abandoned.

She said: "The other connections, online prayer meetings, online worship, sending out worship sheets, that will continue, because we are reaching people that haven't been reached before.

"The Facebook congregation is a different set of people to the ones who physically come to church.

"So I don't want to abandon that new flock."

Mrs Rennick said that her church building would re-open when all necessary safety guidelines were met.

'Some prefer a building'

She said: "For some people being in a building is important to them and they may well want to take advantage of being in a building.

"For others, they're quite happy to continue what we're doing right now."

Mr Harper, minister at Bridge of Allan Parish Church in Stirlingshire, said despite closed buildings, "Church has continued since lockdown began."

He was struck down with the virus in April and at one point could only count to five while holding his breath.

He said: "We can just trust the advice we have at the moment and that is, if we can decide to ease things, then I'm delighted. But caution is best for all of us in this.

"The buildings are shut, but church is open."