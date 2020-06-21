Image copyright Alan Dunlop Image caption Pages from Prof Dunlop’s fifth sketchbook of drawings

An architect has completed his visual diary of his family's life under the lockdown.

Prof Alan Dunlop has filled six A4-size sketchbooks since the start of restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

He has sketched scenes inside and outside the family home in the Queen Elizabeth Forest, near Aberfoyle.

"There are around 120 drawings in total, one or two for each day of the 10 weeks of our lockdown," he said.

"I've been thinking about what I could do with the books, as far as I am aware no-one has produced a drawn diary chronicling the days of lockdown and isolation from almost the beginning in March to the easing of restrictions and end of isolation."

Image copyright Alan Dunlop Image caption Pages from Prof Dunlop’s fifth sketchbook of drawings

Prof Dunlop hopes to offer the books to Glasgow's Mitchell Library, which he said has been gathering written diary records of the lockdown.

On his decision to wrap up his project, he said: "It became clear to me that the isolation 'stay at home' message was coming to an end.

Image copyright Alan Dunlop Image caption The final sketch is of Matthew Dunlop and his partner Hannah

"My son Michael and his partner Hannah visited, the first time we'd seen them in over 10 weeks. It was a beautiful day, we sat in the garden.

"They posed for me and I drew them and thought, this would be the perfect way to end the books."

Image copyright Prof Alan Dunlop

All images are copyrighted