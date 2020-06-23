Man dies in two-car collision in Angus
- 23 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Angus.
The incident happened on Ferry Road in Monifieth at about 13:30 on Sunday.
A black Renault Clio and silver Reliant Scimitar car collided at the junction with Bank Street.
The driver of the Reliant Scimitar was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he died on Monday. The driver of the Clio was not injured.