Man dies in two-car collision in Angus

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Angus.

The incident happened on Ferry Road in Monifieth at about 13:30 on Sunday.

A black Renault Clio and silver Reliant Scimitar car collided at the junction with Bank Street.

The driver of the Reliant Scimitar was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he died on Monday. The driver of the Clio was not injured.