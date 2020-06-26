Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mayne appeared via video link at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who raped and abused women and children over a period of 17 years has been jailed for life.

Frank Mayne, 56, groomed girls for sexual abuse and attacked adult women, including subjecting one victim to a knifepoint rape.

A judge described his crimes as a "horrific catalogue of sexual and violent offences".

Lord Pentland served him with an Order for Lifelong Restriction to protect the public from the risk of serious harm.

He told Mayne via video link to Perth Prison that he must serve six years under restriction before parole authorities can consider his case.

And Lord Pentland said that did not signify that Mayne was likely to be released at that stage or indeed ever.

'Sadistic, violent and depraved'

At the High Court in Edinburgh, the judge said: "All of your victims were vulnerable at the time you attacked and sexually abused them.

"Each of your victims deserves great credit for the courage they have shown in coming forward and testifying against you."

Lord Pentland said he was satisfied that Mayne had a sadistic, violent and depraved personality and that he posed a serious risk to public safety, particularly for women and girls.

He said that it was of "great concern" that Mayne was sexually attracted to female children.

The court heard that two reports prepared by experts, including one commissioned by the defence on behalf of Mayne, concluded that he posed a high risk to public safety.

During his trial last year, Mayne denied a string of charges but was found guilty of all 15 charges of rape, indecent assault, assault and indecent behaviour.

He admitted further offences of possessing indecent images of children.

His catalogue of offending began in 2000 and he assaulted women and girls at addresses in his home city of Dundee and at Tayport, in Fife.

One of his victims was just six years old. A second child victim was molested by him from the age of eight and also later subjected to rape.

'Pretty horrendous'

One woman had a knife held to her neck on one occasion.

A second woman was raped by Mayne in February 2017.

Defence solicitor advocate Chris Fyffe said Mayne had "a pretty horrendous" background and upbringing."

Mr Fyffe said it was likely that if Mayne was ever to be released he would be in his 60s or 70s.

Mayne will remain on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.