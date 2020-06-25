Image copyright Google Image caption The boy got into difficulty in Loch Lubnaig

A 10-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a loch near Callander.

Emergency services were called to Loch Lubnaig at about 17.35 on Wednesday.

It is understood a search had taken place for a number of hours, involving the coastguard, police and fire service.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.