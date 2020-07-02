Image caption The New School Butterstone closed with just four days' notice in November 2018

A Perthshire school for children with additional support needs did not close due to a "co-ordinated campaign" by outside bodies, a review has concluded.

The New School Butterstone, near Dunkeld, closed in November 2018, with all 24 students and 51 staff leaving.

The review said the residential school had been in a "difficult financial position for some time".

It said the school closed because its board believed its charitable trust should be wound up.

The review said poor relations between management and outside bodies, "driven by some former staff", had "fuelled" a belief that the school was closed by a co-ordinated campaign by the local council, the Care Inspectorate, the Registrar, and Scottish Ministers.

The review said: "This theory does not stand up to serious scrutiny."

It said the "deciding factor" in the board's decision to wind up the Trust was the withdrawal of the Witherslack Group who had planned to take over the school in January 2019 and had been "effectively underpinning" the school's finances in the preceding months.

Image caption The school had 24 students and 51 staff at the time of its closure

The review was commissioned by Education Secretary John Swinney and compiled by James Martin CBE.

Mr Martin noted that the school had not been performing well in the areas of safeguarding, child protection processes and procedures, and "had not been for a considerable period of time."

Parents were given just four days' notice that the school was going to close.

The review said: "This left insufficient time for person-centred planning for the future education of the young people at the school."

It said the impact of the closure on those affected was "significant and had a wide-ranging onward impact."

In a statement, the school's former board of governors said it was evident from the report that there were "shortcomings" on the part of themselves, as well as "key individuals and organisations."

The board said it admitted responsibility for closing the school, which had occurred "more abruptly than we had wanted."

Mr Swinney said: "There are a number of recommendations for the public bodies involved which I would urge those organisations to reflect upon.

"These include the production of new guidance for independent schools and parents, as well as the importance of Boards giving families and pupils sufficient notice when a school has to unavoidably close."