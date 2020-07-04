Dundee's traditional November fireworks displays will not go ahead this year due to concerns over physical distancing.

The gatherings in Baxter and Lochee parks each attract about 22,000 people.

Dundee City Council said that even if current crowd restrictions due to coronavirus were relaxed, restrictions on physical distancing were likely to remain for some time.

Councillors approved the decision on Friday.

'Huge problems'

Community safety and public protection convener Kevin Cordell said council officers had "thoroughly investigated" how the events could be organised under physical distancing measures.

He said: "They have concluded that it would be impossible to deliver this safely on the ground.

"The nature of the entrances and exits from both parks would cause huge problems, as would the fact that the displays take place at night.

"The displays are great family events but we need to concentrate on suppressing coronavirus and keeping people safe."