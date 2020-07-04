Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a property in Kingseat Avenue on Friday afternoon

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 28-year-old woman in a house in Grangemouth.

Officers and paramedics were called to the property in Kingseat Avenue at about 16:40 on Friday.

Police confirmed that the woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman's death is not believed to be suspicious and inquiries into the incident are continuing.