Image copyright Geograph/Richard West Image caption Ossian's Hall and Hermitage Bridge over the River Braan

A seven-year-old girl has died after getting into difficulty in a river in Perth and Kinross.

Emergency services responded to reports of two people in the River Braan at Ossian's Cave - a historic man-made structure - at The Hermitage beauty spot, Dunkeld, at 18:50 on Monday.

The girl and a 26-year-old woman were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries, however, the girl was pronounced dead in hospital.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact the Police Scotland non-emergency line.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."