Image caption Freya Skeyne died and her mother Brooke Reid was treated afterwards

The family of a seven-year-old girl who died after getting into difficulty in the water at Dunkeld have paid tribute to their "little guardian angel".

Freya Skeyne died in hospital after the incident at the River Braan near Ossian's Cave at The Hermitage beauty spot on Monday evening.

Her mother Brooke Reid, who was also in the water, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police described Freya’s death as an "absolutely tragic accident".

A family statement issued through Police Scotland said a "freak accident" had pulled Freya and her mother down "multiple waterfalls."

The statement said: "We had to say goodbye to our best friend, our life, our world, our everything.

"Freya was a cheeky little devil who we loved so much. She was our little guardian angel."

Det Ch Insp Ray Birnie said: "Our sincere condolences are with Freya's family, community and all those affected by this absolutely tragic accident.

"I would like to recognise the efforts of the emergency responders who attended the scene and also the medical staff who later battled to save Freya."