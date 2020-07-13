Tayside and Central Scotland

Sex attack woman found wrapped in duvet in Dundee street

  • 13 July 2020
Kirk Street sign
Image caption The woman was found in Kirk Street in the Lochee area

A woman found in a distressed state and wrapped in duvet in a Dundee street had suffered a serious sexual assault, according to police .

Officers were alerted after she was seen on Kirk Street in the Lochee area of the city at about 23:50 on Saturday.

Appealing for witnesses, detectives said the woman spoke with a strong Liverpool accent.

They have urged for anyone with information to come forward.

Related Topics