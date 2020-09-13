Police called to St Andrews beach after 50 people gather Published duration 18 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Officers were called to the beach at St Andrews Castle

A gathering of about 50 young people on a Fife beach sparked a police response.

Officers were called to the beach at St Andrews Castle at about 21:50 on Friday.

It is understood that the group was made up of students who were adhering to social distancing guidelines and left the area when requested.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Officers attended, gave advice and the group dispersed." No fines were issued or arrests made.

Current Scottish government coronavirus guidance limits outdoor gatherings to 15 people from five other households.

Children aged under 12 will not be subject to the new "rule of six".

'Incredibly difficult period'

A spokesman for the University of St Andrews said students, local young people and visitors often held parties and barbecues on local beaches at this time of year.

He said the vast majority were observing public health guidelines, remaining in small household groups and behaving responsibly.

"This is an incredibly difficult period for students, not just in St Andrews but across the country," he added.

"They have experienced a year like no other, far more than their fair share of disruption, and are facing a very different university experience from the one which tradition might have liked to promise.