Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Plean

A 52-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Plean, near Stirling.

The incident, which involved the man's black Suzuki motorbike and a white Volkswagen, happened at about 13:05 on Sunday on Roman Road.

Emergency services attended the incident, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.