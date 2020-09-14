Motorcyclist dies in collision with car in Plean
A 52-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Plean, near Stirling.
The incident, which involved the man's black Suzuki motorbike and a white Volkswagen, happened at about 13:05 on Sunday on Roman Road.
Emergency services attended the incident, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other injuries, and the road was closed for about six hours to allow an investigation to take place.
Police have appealed for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.