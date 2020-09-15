Biker killed in collision with car in Plean named
A 52-year-old man who died after his motorbike was in collision with a car near Stirling has been named as Tam Neil from Denny.
The incident happened on Roman Road, Plean, at about 13:05 on Sunday.
Emergency services attended the incident, but Mr Neil, a married father-of-two, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for about six hours to allow an investigation to take place.
Police have appealed for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.