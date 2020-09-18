'Bonkers' reaction to Scottish store's Taylor Swift signed CD surprise Published duration 30 minutes ago

A Scottish independent record chain said it had an "amazing" reaction after a surprise delivery of signed CDs from American superstar Taylor Swift.

Assai Records, which has shops in Dundee and Edinburgh, received 40 signed copies of the singer's new album Folklore.

It is believed the gesture is a show of support for independent shops and follows similar deliveries in the US.

Folklore is currently the best-selling album of 2020.

Assai owner Keith Ingram said he only was offered the sleeves by Swift's record company on Wednesday, with the delivery arriving the following day.

"We've had Twitter messages from people all over the world saying they wish they were able to visit the shop and warm wishes about being able to get a signed CD."

Mr Ingram said he had "no idea" why his business was chosen to receive the signed sleeves.

He said: "We don't know if we're the first UK record shop because we begin with an 'A'.

"We split it between the two shops so we didn't have the two managers shouting at me.

"They went on sale yesterday about two o'clock and it just went crazy."

The CDs were only available to personal callers and could not be reserved online or over the phone.

Resident record shop in Brighton has also received a delivery of the signed sleeves.

Swift also paid three months wages and healthcare cover for employees of a Nashville record shop at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Ingram said: "She's obviously keen to support the independent shops, and it drives people towards the stores.