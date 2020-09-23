Covid in Scotland: Hundreds of Dundee students told to isolate Published duration 10 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption All 500 students at Parker House in Dundee are self-isolating

Hundreds of students have been told to self-isolate after a suspected Covid-19 outbreak in halls of residence.

NHS Tayside is investigating a single positive case and a small number of suspected cases linked to Parker House in Dundee.

Close contacts of the positive case, who is a student of Abertay University, are being contacted.

All 500 residents at the accommodation have been asked to self-isolate until contact tracing has been completed.

Dr Daniel Chandler, NHS Tayside's associate director of public health, said: "We know from outbreaks in other university settings across Scotland that the virus can spread very quickly in student accommodation.

"Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we are contacting all residents of Parker House and advising them to self-isolate immediately."

'Measures in place'

The university said it would review the advice in the coming days, but urged any students who began showing symptoms to book a test as soon as possible.

Prof Nigel Seaton, principal of Abertay University, said, "Our students in Parker House are being supported to self-isolate safely and we will remain in regular daily contact with them.

"The university already has enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place on campus, in line with national guidance, and the campus will remain open."

The latest case comes after a number of students at Aberdeen University tested positive for Covid-19.

All residents in Wavell House halls of residence in the Hillhead Student Village are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days unless advised otherwise.

Meanwhile, the University of Glasgow said it was also dealing with a number of virus cases in student residences.

The students affected are self-isolating and are being supported to ensure they have access to food and other supplies, the university said.