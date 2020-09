Pedestrian seriously injured in Dundee road collision Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The incident took place near the junction with Lansdowne Gardens

A 34-year-old man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car as he crossed a road in Dundee.

The incident happened at about 21:10 on Tuesday on Coupar Angus Road near its junction with Landsdowne Gardens.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Citroen C1 and his 25-year-old male passenger were not injured.