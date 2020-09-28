Covid in Scotland: Dundee student hall cases rise to 84 Published duration 7 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption All 500 students at Parker House in Dundee are self-isolating

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at two student halls in Dundee has risen to 84, an increase of 32 since Saturday.

NHS Tayside said there were now 68 cases at Parker House, run by private company IQ, and 16 cases at Abertay University's Meadowside Halls.

Testing kits have been made available to all residents who wish to be tested.

All 500 students Parker House have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and support is being provided.

The health board said the isolation period would be reviewed and could be reduced for some individuals based on test results.

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of public health and chairman of the NHS Tayside incident management team, said there had been no reports of any students experiencing serious illness or complications.

He added: "Contract tracing is continuing and I would encourage all students who develop symptoms to self-isolate and book a test as soon as possible.

"Our advice to students who are self-isolating remains to stay in their accommodation.

"The Scottish government has advised that students who require the support and care of a friend, family member or other supportive person to comply with the requirement to self-isolate, can return home.