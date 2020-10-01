Family appeal to end missing cyclist mystery Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Police Scotland image caption Tony Parsons, 64, was last seen on 29 September 2017 and was reported missing three days later

The family of a man who disappeared during a charity cycle in the Highlands have urged the public to help solve the mystery.

Tony Parsons, from Tillicoultry, vanished three years ago but no trace of him or his bike has ever been found.

The former navy officer was last seen at about 23:30 on 29 September 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.

Mr Parsons, 64, then continued south along the A82 in the direction of Tyndrum but then the trail runs cold.

Extensive searches were carried out in the area, involving local mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit.

But as another anniversary passes the investigation is no further forward.

image copyright Police Scotland image caption Tony Parsons cycled through Glencoe village and was last seen at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel

Mr Parsons' son, Mike, said: "None of us ever dreamt that three years ago my dad would have gone on his charity bike ride and we would never see him again.

"As a result my family and I have been left with so many unanswered questions that we have to live with every single day about where he is.

"As each special family occasion passes and seeing his grandchildren growing up without their grandad, it reminds us of the harsh reality of him not being here."

He urged anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact Police Scotland

Mr Parsons caught the train to the Highland town on the day he was last seen with the intention of cycling the 104-mile journey home to Tillicoultry.

But he never arrived and was reported missing on 2 October 2017.

Distinctive tattoos

Det Insp David Macgregor said: "Tony's family has now endured three years of not knowing where he is or what might have happened to him.

"Our thoughts are very much with them and remain entirely committed to providing them with the answers they seek."

He also urged anyone who may have seen Mr Parsons' bike, which had a yellow frame and black handlebars, or pieces of cycling equipment that seem out of place to come forward.

The grandfather is 5ft 9in, of stocky build, with short greying hair, a moustache and glasses.

Mr Parsons has a tattoo of an anchor on his upper right arm and a tattoo of an eagle on his left.

He was last seen wearing a red waterproof jacket, a blue long-sleeved cycling top, a high-vis vest, fingerless gloves, beige combat trousers and walking boots.