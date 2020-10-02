Sophie Parkinson: Schoolgirl suicide 'might have been avoided'
The suicide of a schoolgirl might have been prevented with better NHS support, a sheriff has ruled.
Sophie Parkinson died at her family home in Liff, outside Dundee, in 2014.
Her mother, Ruth Moss, told an inquiry Sophie had looked up ways to end her life, and believes NHS Tayside could have done more to help her daughter.
Sheriff Lorna Drummond has now ruled in a 100-page report that some precautions "might realistically have resulted in the death being avoided".
Sophie, 13, had been referred to Camhs (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) by a self harm team.
The sheriff said precautions could have included using a structured risk assessment, considering more intensive treatment in the community, involving social work and Sophie's family, and providing further family therapy to her.
'Let her down'
The sheriff found that the Camhs system of patient risk assessment and risk management was "defective".
Following a number of reviews after Sophie's death, NHS Tayside addressed the identified defects in systems, the sheriff added.
Sophie's mother welcomed the findings, saying: "My initial reaction is one of relief.
"I have always been of the view that Sophie's death was preventable and that had Sophie had standard care, she would be alive today. The Camhs system in Tayside let her and us down."
The High School of Dundee pupil died in March 2014.
Sophie was classed as a tier three patient, with tier four being those assessed as posing the most significant mental health concerns.
The fatal accident inquiry heard "safety plans" had been created during her care.
However, her mother said she was not involved in drawing them up, and that there was no "collaborative process".
Mrs Moss, who now lives in Edinburgh, told the inquiry: "Sophie was really kind, she was very sensitive, very clever, and she was beautiful."
NHS Tayside has been asked for comment.
The inquiry was held remotely due to coronavirus restrictions.
If you or someone you know needs support for issues about emotional distress, these organisations may be able to help.
