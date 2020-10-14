Trains delayed after cars block lines at Stirling and Fort William
A car on the line at Stirling station has forced trains to divert to avoid the obstruction.
ScotRail said it was working with the emergency services after the vehicle "encroached" onto the line.
It said that trains were being diverted around the obstruction via platforms 6 and 9 at the station.
ScotRail said it was also responding to reports of another car on the line at Fort William, which has resulted in delays to services.