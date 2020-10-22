Three wards at Ninewells Hospital closed after Covid outbreaks
Three non-Covid wards at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee have been closed to visitors and new admissions following outbreaks of the virus.
NHS Tayside said it was investigating a "small number" of cases in Wards 2, 3, and 19.
The three wards deal with gastroenterology, respiratory issues, and orthopaedics respectively.
The health board said that "all appropriate infection prevention and control measures" had been implemented.
It said all patients in the wards, and relevant staff, had been offered testing.
A spokeswoman for the health board said: "The public should be reassured that NHS Tayside has separate care pathways for patients presenting with Covid-19 symptoms, for urgent presentations, and for patients attending for planned procedures or treatments.
"NHS Tayside also provides an asymptomatic staff testing programme in line with Scottish government guidance which includes weekly asymptomatic staff testing in specialist cancer wards and long-term care wards in mental health services."