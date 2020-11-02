BBC News

'Serious' crash closes A90 at Brechin

Published

Emergency services are dealing with a "serious" crash on the A90 at Brechin in Angus.

Police Scotland confirmed a collision took place southbound, near the B966 junction, at about 21:10 on Monday,

The road was closed and drivers were advised to take alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

Police said the road was expected to remain closed for some time. The ambulance service and fire crews were also in attendance.

Related Topics

  • Brechin