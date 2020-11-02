'Serious' crash closes A90 at Brechin
- Published
Emergency services are dealing with a "serious" crash on the A90 at Brechin in Angus.
Police Scotland confirmed a collision took place southbound, near the B966 junction, at about 21:10 on Monday,
The road was closed and drivers were advised to take alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.
Police said the road was expected to remain closed for some time. The ambulance service and fire crews were also in attendance.
*** ROAD CLOSURE A90 BRECHIN ***— Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) November 2, 2020
Police Scotland are advising motorists that the A90 southbound at junction of B966 is currently closed to traffic due to an ongoing incident.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes where possible. pic.twitter.com/UHaunJ8NjM