Dundee FC manager cleared of making homophobic remark in pub
- Published
Dundee FC manager James McPake has been cleared of making a homophobic remark to two students in a pub in the city.
His former teammate Gary Irvine admitted headbutting one of the men during the incident in October 2019.
Mr McPake denied making the remark, saying he had called the men another term after being mocked over a career-ending injury.
Irvine, who now plays part-time for Forfar FC, was fined £250 at Dundee Sheriff Court.
The court was told the two men had gone to Braes bar following a charity testimonial match earlier in the day.
They became aware of the students as they appeared to be taking photographs of Mr McPake and sniggering.
Taking photographs
Mr McPake said: "I am disappointed I didn't just walk out.
"I made a comment I regret, but it wasn't the comment referred to."
Before the start of the trial, Irvine changed his plea and admitted assaulting one of the men under provocation.
He admitted headbutting the man and causing bruising to his face.
Solicitor Gary McIlravey, defending, said: "Mr Irvine had words and told them they were out of order.
"There was something of a head-to-head, as he puts it, culminating in a single headbutt.
"He is appalled at his behaviour. It is not in his normal character.
"I don't think this is someone who will come before the courts again."