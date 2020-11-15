Police name Alloa woman killed in bin lorry crash
A 52-year-old woman who died after being hit by a bin lorry in Clackmannanshire has been named.
Margaret Johnstone, from Alloa, died at the scene after the incident in the town's High Street at about 15:00 on Friday.
Police Scotland has appealed for anyone who has information about the collision to get in touch.
The road was closed for five hours on Friday to allow accident investigation work to take place.
Sgt Ruth Aitchison, of Forth Valley Road Policing, said: "We will continue to support Margaret's family through this difficult time and they have asked if they can be left in peace to come to terms with what has happened.
"I would also like to thank the members of the public who assisted the emergency services at the scene.
"Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident continue and I would again appeal to anyone who may have any information to come forward. If you were in the area at the time of the collision and could assist with our investigation, please speak to police."