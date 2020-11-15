Strathcarron Hospice shares 'magic manager' Steve Clarke moment
- Published
A hospice has shared the moment an elderly cancer patient heard a message from Scotland manager Steve Clarke recorded especially for him.
Willie Thomson can be seen beaming with joy as he hears from the "magic manager" shortly after the national team's historic win in Belgrade.
Mr Thomson, 79, is an in-patient at Strathcarron Hospice near Denny.
Earlier, the hospice had tweeted a smiling image of Mr Thomson to the national team in reaction to their win.
Mr Thomson has stage four cancer in his bones.
💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/8lzZQcgJZI— Strathcarron Hospice (@strathcarron1) November 14, 2020
On receiving the message, manager Steve Clarke responded with a video message saying: "Willie, I saw your picture on Twitter.
"Fantastic to see you with that smile on your face. Says what it means to everybody in the country.
"I hope you enjoyed the night. I hope you're proud of the boys, their performance.
"And we're certainly proud of you."
On Saturday, Strathcarron Hospice shared a video on Mr Thomson's reaction as staff showed him the Scotland manager's message.
He beams with joy and says "I'm so proud of you".
The 79-year-old then says he has a message for Clarke: "I wanted to tell him his style of play is what caused it all. He's a magic manager."
The hospice provides palliative care to people in Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.
Staff say the pandemic has made their fundraising exceptionally difficult as they need to raise £12,900 a day to run the facility.
Ward manager Susan Bateman said: "The last eight months at the hospice have been a very difficult and emotional time.
"Overnight on 23 March, the atmosphere within the hospice building changed from a warm and welcoming place where cuddles were on tap, to an empty shell of a building with only our frontline staff remaining to provide essential care for our patients.
"Families were asked to leave saying goodbye to their loved ones for what might've been the last time, and both staff, patients and families have shed many tears of sadness, worry and frustration over the last eight months."
She added: "Willie's story has not only lifted Willie but it has lifted the hearts of the staff.
"To witness the joy from Willie has been the most amazing gift and has made the heartache over the last eight months to melt away."