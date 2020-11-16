Dundee City Council supervisor sold stolen smoke alarms on eBay
- Published
A former Dundee City Council supervisor has admitted stealing smoke alarms and other lifesaving equipment from his workplace and selling them on eBay.
Iain Gardyne spent almost four years stealing thousands of pounds worth of items before selling them on the internet auction site.
He was caught after another user of the site recognised the local authority approved equipment.
Gardyne, who has been removed from his post, will be sentenced in January.
Dundee Sheriff Court was told the former electrical contracts supervisor stole more than 200 separate items, which had an estimated value of between £5,000 and £10,000.
Gardyne, 55, admitted stealing council property between October 2015 and June last year.
He stole 93 heat alarms, 66 sensors, 40 smoke alarms and 12 heat detectors.
Gardyne claimed the items were previously used and had been taken from homes while they were being replaced by new equipment.
However, a number of the items were sold with information suggesting they were guaranteed for at least a decade from point of sale.
Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence for social work reports.