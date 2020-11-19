Man raped 12-year-old girl in Alloa after lacing lemonade with valium
- Published
A man has been convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl after giving her lemonade laced with street valium.
A court heard that Alexander Keenan, 40, later claimed the girl molested him and got a teenage boy to help him cover up the rape he committed in Alloa.
The cover-up included Keenan setting up a "role-play" by posing as a lawyer to get the teenager used to the questions he might face.
Keenan was convicted following a trial and will be sentenced next month.
The High Court in Glasgow heard how he attacked the girl in a house in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, in May 2018.
But he claimed he had been asleep in the house when he awoke to find the girl sexually assaulting him.
"I was worse than shocked. I was completely and utterly devastated," he told the court. "I was in my own personal hell."
He said he only learned of the accusations against him via someone else.
'Vile and disgusting'
Keenan told prosecutor Greg Farrell he had "no idea" how the drug Etizolam was later found in the girl's system.
Mr Farrell said: "You know exactly how - you put it in lemonade."
Keenan replied: "That's not true."
He also alleged that a teenage boy had "volunteered" to support his claims and that the boy had invented the story that they had rehearsed what would be said in court.
Judge Alistair Watson told him: "You have been convicted of the rape of a 12 year-old girl - a vile and disgusting crime.
"It would be completely inappropriate meantime for you to remain at liberty."
Keenan had his bail revoked as sentencing was deferred for reports.