Covid in Scotland: Driver at outbreak-hit unit dies
A hospital employee has died amid a Covid-19 outbreak at the unit where he worked.
Rab Stewart was a delivery driver with the Central Decontamination Unit (CDU) at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital.
It is understood Mr Stewart, described as a "well-respected and valued" member of staff, had contracted Covid-19.
NHS Tayside said it was investigating a number of cases of the infection at the unit and all staff had been offered testing and support.
The health board said it was "deeply saddened" to announce the death of Mr Stewart.
Billy Alexander, head of soft facilities, said: "Rab was a well-respected and valued member of staff within the Central Decontamination Unit at Ninewells Hospital where he worked as a delivery driver.
"He worked with the team for over 18 years and was a dear colleague and friend.
"Our thoughts are with Rab's family at this sad time and we send our deepest sympathies to them."
'Appropriate prevention'
NHS Tayside's infection prevention and control team is investigating the outbreak affecting the CDU.
A spokeswoman said: "All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place and a number of staff have been asked to self-isolate.
"All staff have also been offered testing and support from our wellbeing and occupational health services has been made available.
"Services provided by the CDU continue as normal."