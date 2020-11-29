Residents evacuated after blaze breaks out in former bingo hall
A number of residents have been evacuated after a fire broke out in a former bingo hall in Angus.
The alarm was raised in Queen Street, Forfar, shortly before 14:00.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six fire appliances and several specialist resources are working to extinguish the flames.
Police Scotland said local road closures are in place and people are being asked to avoid the area at the present time.
A force spokeswoman added: "Some neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution while emergency services deal with the incident."