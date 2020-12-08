Covid in Scotland: Why are Clackmannanshire's rates so high?
By Christopher Sleight
BBC Scotland news
- Published
Clackmannanshire had one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in Scotland two months ago, but a recent rise in cases appears to have made it the country's coronavirus hotspot.
NHS Forth Valley says there is evidence of the virus spreading within the community and local care homes and a mobile testing centre has been in Alloa since 26 November.
It is part of a trial scheme testing people without symptoms in a bid to trace the virus more effectively.
It's possible that this mobile testing centre itself could lead to an increase in numbers, as more testing generally means more cases being detected.
Clackmannanshire's figures do have a small spike in the number of positive cases on 1 December, a few days after the mass testing scheme started in Alloa.
Another explanation for the recent increase in infections is simply that previous low rates mean there are more people to be infected with the virus.
The county also borders Stirling, which is currently in level four and saw its own surge in cases in November.
The Public Health Scotland map displaying cases by neighbourhood shows that the highest concentration of cases are indeed in the west of the county, near Stirling.
While health officials compile the figures by local authority, the reality is there is a lot of movement across county boundaries for work, school, shopping or social visits - and all this increases the spread from one area to another.
Another piece of context is that the common way to calculate Covid-19 infection rates is per 100,000 people.
The population of Clackmannanshire, which is under level three restrictions, is only 51,540, so the actual number of cases is lower than the rate.
In the week up to 4 December, Public Health Scotland figures show that, on average, almost 16 cases a day were being detected in Clackmannanshire.
There were 109 cases detected over those seven days, which translates into a weekly rate of more than 200 per 100,000 people.
Finally, it's worth noting that the percentage of cases coming back positive is low - in fact among the lowest in Scotland.
The "positivity rate" is important because it's one of the measures that the Scottish government uses when assessing how concerned they are about infection rates in a local area.
The seven-day average of this rate on 4 December was 3%, with only the islands, Highland, Moray and Dumfries and Galloway lower.