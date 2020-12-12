Teenager seriously hurt in A9 crash at Dunblane
- Published
A teenager has been seriously hurt after his car came off the A9 and crashed into a tree near Stirling.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Queen Victoria School junction at Dunblane at about 07:30.
The 19-year-old, who was driving a blue Peugeot, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where his condition is described as serious.
The southbound carriageway remains closed while police carry out inquiries - local diversions are in place.
Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, and urged people to contact police on the non-emergency line.