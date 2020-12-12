BBC News

Teenager seriously hurt in A9 crash at Dunblane

image captionThe southbound carriageway of the A9 was closed for accident investigation work

A teenager has been seriously hurt after his car came off the A9 and crashed into a tree near Stirling.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Queen Victoria School junction at Dunblane at about 07:30.

The 19-year-old, who was driving a blue Peugeot, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where his condition is described as serious.

The southbound carriageway remains closed while police carry out inquiries - local diversions are in place.

Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, and urged people to contact police on the non-emergency line.

