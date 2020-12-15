Man jailed for drugging and raping 12-year-old girl in Alloa
An Alloa man who raped a 12-year-old girl after giving her lemonade laced with street valium has been jailed for nine years.
Alexander Keenan, 40, claimed the girl molested him and got a teenage boy to help him cover up the crime.
The cover-up included Keenan setting up a "role-play" by posing as a lawyer to get the teenager used to the questions he might face.
Keenan was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Judge Alistair Watson told him the offence had been planned and that Keenan had acted in a "clandestine" way.
He said: "One could not fail to have been moved by the victim's evidence in this case.
"You have to take responsibility for that at some point in your life.
"You have shown no remorse whatsoever for this appalling conduct and demonstrate no insight to the harm caused."
Drug denial
The court heard how Keenan attacked the girl in a house in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, in May 2018.
He claimed he had been asleep in the house when he awoke to find the girl sexually assaulting him.
"I was worse than shocked. I was completely and utterly devastated," he told the court. "I was in my own personal hell."
He said he only learned of the accusations against him via someone else.
Keenan told prosecutor Greg Farrell he had "no idea" how the drug Etizolam was later found in the girl's system.
Mr Farrell said: "You know exactly how - you put it in lemonade."
Keenan replied: "That's not true."
He also alleged that a teenage boy had "volunteered" to support his claims and that the boy had invented the story that they had rehearsed what would be said in court.