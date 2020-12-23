Stone of Destiny to return to Perthshire as museum centrepiece
The Stone of Destiny will return to Perthshire as the centrepiece of a new £26.5m museum.
Construction work on the new museum at Perth City Hall is due to start in February, with the museum scheduled to open in 2024.
Perth and Kinross Council said the story of the Stone of Destiny will be told using new technology and will be free to view.
The stone was originally kept at the now-ruined Scone Abbey in Perthshire.
Council leader Murray Lyle said he was "hugely-proud and excited" at the decision, which he described as a "game-changer" for the area.
Geological testing revealed the Stone was quarried at Scone, just outside Perth, and used for early Scottish Kingship ceremonies until it was taken by King Edward I to Westminster Abbey in 1296.
It is still used to crown British monarchs.
On Christmas Day 1950, four Scottish nationalist students removed the stone from Westminster Abbey and smuggled it back to Scotland, sparking a huge manhunt.
It was hidden for months then placed in Arbroath Abbey before being returned to London.
In 1996, the stone was brought back to Scotland and is currently displayed with the Honours of Scotland at Edinburgh Castle.
Perthshire North MSP, and deputy first minister, John Swinney said: "I am absolutely delighted by this news.
"As someone who has campaigned for the Stone to return to Perthshire for almost a quarter of a century, it sometimes seemed like this day would never come."
Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser said the "tremendous" news was "a real boost in dark times."