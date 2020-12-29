'Distracted' driver jailed for killing 84-year-old pedestrian in Glasgow
- Published
A driver who knocked down and killed an 84-year-old pedestrian as she crossed the road has been jailed for four years.
Graeme Flynn, 29, was distracted by a radio traffic report seconds before the fatal collision.
Flynn took his eye off the road and his Mercedes hit Grace Stiven as she crossed Jamaica Street in Glasgow in May 2018.
Mrs Stiven died in hospital the next day.
Flynn, of Fallin, Stirling, was convicted of death by dangerous driving after a jury trial.
He was also banned from driving for 10 years.
'Tragic consequences'
He appeared at the High Court in Glasgow via a video link for sentencing by judge Tom Hughes.
The judge told Flynn: "Your actions that day caused the death of Mrs Stiven and caused loss, anguish and heartbreak to her family."
The court heard that the accident happened when Flynn was driving at less than 10 miles per hour.
After the collision, he immediately stopped and went to help Mrs Stiven.
Defence QC Jim Keegan said: "He was distracted by a traffic report coming on the radio and took his eye off the road for about seven seconds with tragic consequences.
"He is suffering great remorse."