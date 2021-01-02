Men arrested over cyclist Tony Parsons disappearance
Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a man who went missing more than three years ago during a charity cycle ride.
Tony Parsons, from Tillicoultry, was last seen on 29 September 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel but no trace of him or his bike have ever been found.
Police have confirmed that two men, both aged 29, were arrested on Wednesday.
They were released pending further inquiries.
The former navy officer, who was 63 when he went missing, was last seen outside the hotel at about 23:30. He then continued south along the A82 in the direction of Tyndrum but there were no more sightings of him after that.
Extensive searches were carried out in the area, involving local mountain rescue teams, volunteers, Police Scotland dogs and the force's air support unit.
Mr Parsons had caught the train to the Highland town on the day he was last seen with the intention of cycling the 104-mile (167km) journey home to Tillicoultry.
A police statement said: "We can confirm that on Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, two men, both aged 29, were arrested and then released pending further inquiries in connection with the disappearance of Anthony Parsons, who was reported missing in September 2017. Inquiries are ongoing."
When last seen Mr Parsons was wearing a red waterproof jacket, a blue long-sleeved cycling top, a high-vis vest, fingerless gloves, beige combat trousers and walking boots.
Police said he was also wearing a silver and grey cycling helmet and carrying a silver and blue rucksack.