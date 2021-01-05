Car passenger killed in A93 smash at the Spittal of Glenshee is named
A 23-year-old man who died in a car crash in Perth and Kinross which also left two children seriously injured has been named by police.
He was Reece Tucker of Kirkton, Dundee.
The one-vehicle collision happened at about 16:20 on Sunday on the A93 at the Spittal of Glenshee.
Mr Tucker, who was a passenger in the BMW 3 series car, died at the scene. Two boys aged five and nine are being treated at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.
The 31-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.
Sgt Fraser Cameron said investigations were continuing and appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
He added: "I would also appeal to anyone driving on the A93 near to its junctions with the B950 and B951 around 16:15 who has dashcam footage to come forward."