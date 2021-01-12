Earl of Strathmore admits sex attack at Glamis Castle home
- Published
A Scottish earl has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at his ancestral home in Angus.
The Earl of Strathmore, Simon Bowes-Lyon, forced his way into the sleeping woman's room during a weekend event he was hosting at Glamis Castle.
He repeatedly assaulted the 26-year-old victim and tried to pull off her nightdress during the 20-minute attack.
Bowes-Lyon, 34 - who is the Queen's first cousin twice removed - has been placed on the sex offenders register.
He was granted bail at Dundee Sheriff Court and sentence was deferred.
Sheriff Alistair Carmichael also ordered Glamis Castle be assessed for its suitability to house Bowes-Lyon while under a tagging order.
The court heard the woman fled the castle the morning after the attack on 13 February last year and flew home to report the matter to police.
Both Police Scotland and the Metropolitan Police were involved in the investigation.
Outside court, Bowes-Lyon said he was "greatly ashamed" of his actions.
He added: "Clearly I had drunk to excess on the night of the incident. I should have known better. I recognise, in any event, that alcohol is no excuse for my behaviour.
"I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility.
"My apologies go, above all, to the woman concerned, but I would also like to apologise to family, friends and colleagues for the distress I have caused them."
Glamis Castle, near Forfar, has been the seat of the Bowes-Lyon family since 1372.
It was the childhood home of the Queen Mother, and the Queen's sister Princess Margaret was born there.
Bowes-Lyon was a great-great nephew of the Queen Mother.