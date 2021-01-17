Man killed in crash on M80 motorway at Haggs
A man has died after a crash involving one vehicle on the M80 motorway in central Scotland.
Police said the crash happened at about 12.40 on Sunday on the southbound carriageway of the route, at junction 7 near Haggs.
Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours, with diversions in place on the M80 and the nearby M876 junction, which was also closed.
Sgt David Ross said: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1419 of 17 January."