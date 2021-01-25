Covid in Scotland: Abattoir closes for two weeks after outbreak
An abattoir in Angus has closed for two weeks following a Covid outbreak among its workforce.
Quality Pork Processors confirmed the move, reported in The Courier, after it emerged last week that 19 cases were linked to its Brechin plant.
The QPP Board said those unable to work, including anyone currently self-isolating, would be placed on furlough.
On Friday NHS Tayside said arrangements for contact tracing and self-isolation were in place.
The closure took effect on Saturday but was announced on Monday.
'Extremely difficult'
A statement released by the QPP Board said: "The decision has been made as a result of the impact of Covid-19 on our workforce and the high level of absenteeism at the site which has made maintaining safe operations extremely difficult.
"All employees are now being treated as close contacts of a number of team members who have received positive test results during the past week.
"All affected colleagues are being fully supported to self-isolate in line with government guidelines, and we are working closely with public health authorities, Scottish government and farmers to help manage the situation."
The company added that before the outbreak there had been no positive Covid cases at the site.
Animal welfare
Andy McGowan, of Scottish Pig Producers, backed the "difficult decision" to close the plant.
He added: "We are working closely with our farmers during this period to source additional accommodation for the pigs and ensure animal welfare standards are not compromised.
"The Brechin facility is key for the longer sustainability of the Scottish pig industry and to ensure livestock does not have to travel long distances.
"We will work with the QPP Board in planning for the reopening of the facility as soon as possible to limit the impact on animal welfare for our farmers."
Last week, NHS Tayside's associate director of public health, Dr Ellie Hothersall, said the board was working closely with Food Standards Scotland and Angus Council's environmental health team.
She added: "The multi-agency Incident Management Team (IMT) will continue to keep the situation under close review."